Dutch FM visits Isfahan, says ready to deepen tourism ties

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Stef Blok said on Friday that his country is willing to expand economic and tourism relations with Iran, particularly with Isfahan province.

“We came to Isfahan because we have heard a lot about the rich culture and hospitality of the people here,” Blok said in a meeting with Isfahan Governor General Abbas Rezaei.

“Government of the Netherlands is ready to boost economic relations as well as tourism exchange with Iran, especially with Isfahan,” Moj news agency quoted Blok as saying on Friday.

Talking about U.S. sanctions against the Islamic Republic, the Dutch official noted that over the past two years, sanctions have limited bilateral cooperation, adding “Efforts are being made to expand cooperation [despite economic sanctions].”

Rezaei for his part said the ground is fertile for expansion of bilateral tourism relations with the aim of hosting Dutch tourists in Isfahan.

“Despite international restrictions imposed by cruel U.S. sanctions, Iranians welcome enhanced ties with people of the Netherlands,” the Iranian official expressed.

“Rich in history and culture, Isfahan is renowned as ‘half the world’ [meaning seeing it is relevant to seeing half the whole world].”

Isfahan was once a crossroad of international trade and diplomacy in Iran and now it is one of Iran’s top tourist destinations for good reasons. The city is filled with many architectural wonders such as unmatched Islamic buildings, bazaars, museums, Persian gardens and tree-lined boulevards. It's a city for walking, getting lost in its mazing bazaars, dozing in beautiful gardens, and meeting people.

AFM/MG