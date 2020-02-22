Dutch FM, Zarif hold talks on a range of issues

TEHRAN – Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok and Mohammad Javad Zarif held two rounds of talks in Tehran on Saturday.

Blok and Zarif also held private talks.

According to the Foreign Ministry media department, the two chief diplomats exchange views about bilateral issues as well as regional and international developments.

The JCPOA, INSTEX, the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, current developments in Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan, and also the Ukraine plane crash featured in the talks.

Blok made a two-day visit to Iran, starting on Friday. He first visited Isfahan, where he met the provincial governor and visited certain touristic sites.

Blok also held a separate meeting with President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday.

While in Isfahan, the Dutch foreign minister expressed his country’s will to broaden relations with Iran.

“We hope to improve relations with Iran by reduction of tensions in the region,” Blok told Governor Abbas Rezeai.

“Although the relations between the Iranians and the people of the Netherlands are affected by international policies, the two countries can increase their economic and tourism relations,” he added.