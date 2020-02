TEHRAN – An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale shook Qatoor district in Khoy city, West Azarbaijan province.

The earthquake occurred at 9:22 a.m. local time on Sunday at a depth of 6 kilometers and injured 75 people, but no fatalities have been reported so far.

The earthquake has damaged mobile and fixed telephone, water, electricity, and gas network infrastructures, IRNA reported.

FB/MG