Duathlon Asian Cup held in Karaj

TEHRAN - The 2020 Karaj ASTC Duathlon Asian Cup was held in Karaj, Alborz Province.

A total of 20 sportsmen and 14 sportswomen took part in the competition.

In the men’s division, Mohammad Hosseini won the competition, followed by Mohammadhossein Tayebi and Ali Rezvani.

Asma Beigzadeh finished in first place in the women’s division. Fatemeh Mirian and Zahra Reisi came second and third, respectively.

Duathlon is an athletic event that consists of a running leg, followed by a cycling leg and then another running leg in a format similar to triathlons.