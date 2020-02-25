Hit-and-run shooting kills a person, injures another one in southwestern Iran 

TEHRAN - The governor of port city of Mahshahr announced on Tuesday that a young person was killed and another one injured in a hit-and-run shooting.

Mohsen Beiranvand said, “Following an announcement by the police emergency center (110) over a shooting near Nasr mall in an industrial area in Mahshahr, the policemen arrived at the scene.”

“One person was murdered at the scene and another one sustained serious injury who was immediately transferred to the nearest medical center,” he added.

Beiranvand went on to say that a team of policemen are investigating the incident.

Eyewitnesses also reported that the assailants, in a Pride passenger car, opened fire at two young people before noon, February 25, leaving one of the young men killed and another injured.

The shooting, reportedly, was due to personal conflicts.

Mahshahr is located 120 km to the east of Ahvaz in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

