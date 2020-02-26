Iran urges citizens to postpone travel to Qatar amid coronavirus fears

TEHRAN – In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Iran’s embassy in Qatar has urged Iranian citizens to temporarily postpone travels to the Persian Gulf littoral state.

“All [Iranian] citizens planning to travel to Qatar, as their final destination, are strongly recommended to delay their travel until conditions are back to normal,” IRNA reported on Wednesday.

The travel advisory comes in accordance with regulations and preventive measures being practiced at air and sea borders by Qatari authorities in relation to countries where the coronavirus spread has been reported.

Qatar Airways on Monday announced that it would quarantine any passengers arriving from Iran and South Korea who show symptoms of the deadly coronavirus.

“In line with various global and local health warnings, all incoming passengers from Iran and South Korea whose final destination is Doha and are showing no symptoms of the Novel Coronavirus will be asked to stay in home isolation or a quarantine facility for 14 days,” a statement from the airliner said.

The virus initiated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December. It has since spread to countries across the globe, but until this week only minimal cases have been detected in the Middle East.

AFM/MG