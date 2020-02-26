Aghakouchaki named Iran wheelchair basketball coach

TEHRAN - Abbas Aghakouchaki has been appointed as new head coach of Iran wheelchair basketball team on Wednesday.

Aghakouchaki led the Iranian team in the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, where Team Melli finished in 10th place.

Aghakouchaki will be assisted by Kamal Eshgh and Masoud Fallah in the wheelchair basketball team..

He led Iran to a bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Para Games.

Iranian national wheelchair basketball team booked their place at the 2020 Olympic Games after receiving a bronze medal in the 2019 Asia Oceania Championship held in Thailand in December.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games are set to be the biggest and best yet with around 4,400 Para athletes from more than 160 countries taking part in 22 sports.

The Games will be held from Aug. 25 to Sept. 6.