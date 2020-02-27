IPL: Persepolis awarded 3-0 win over Sepahan

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team were awarded a 3-0 win over Sepahan after the latter failed to show up for the match in Iran Professional League Matchday 20.

The hectic match was scheduled for Sunday in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium but the hosts arrived in stadium one hour after the kick-off time.

Sepahan said they intended to play but the fans don’t let them to leave the hotel but the Football Federation of Iran Disciplinary Committee said there were “no obstacles” holding up the team bus.

With this three points, IPL leaders Persepolis moved 10 points clear at the top and take a big step closer to winning the title for the fourth time in a row.

Sepahan didn’t want to meet Persepolis after the Iranian federation announced that the match would be played in the empty stadium due to coronavirus concerns.