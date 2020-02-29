‘Essential goods distributed abundantly for Norouz holidays’

TEHRAN – Iran’s Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani said on Friday that people’s essential requirements are being supplied and distributed continuously in the markets for Norouz holidays, Shata reported.

Speaking in a meeting with representatives of some guilds, Rahmani said: "Ideal planning has been made for Nowruz and Ramadan and we have increased our stocks significantly compared to the last year."

There is also an increasing trend in the production of such goods, which is constantly monitored, the official said.

"In the mentioned periods, special supervision will also be conducted by the guilds and provincial agencies to prevent any possible violations and misconduct,” Rahmani added.

Back in January, Rahmani said that the government has stored enough amounts of basic goods in its storages and there are no worries over the supply of such commodities in the country, ILNA reported.

In late November 2019, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said nearly 14 million tons of basic goods were cleared through Iran’s customs since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2019) up to November.

According to Mehdi Mirashrafi, nearly 20 million tons of goods have been imported into the country since the beginning of the current year, of which about 14 million tons were basic goods.

Norouz is the most important holiday in Iran, marking the official New Year of the country. It is the first day of Farvardin, the first month of the Iranian calendar year which starts on March 20.

