Rouhani phones Qatari emir on coronavirus outbreak 

TEHRAN - President Hassan Rouhani, in a phone conversation with emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Saturday, called on the entire nations worldwide to enhance cooperation to overcome the coronavirus outbreak.

“Today, outbreak of the coronavirus has turned into a global problem, therefore, the entire nations and governments around the world should stay with each other to overcome the epidemic disease as soon as possible,” Rouhani underscored in his phone call.

He further pointed to traffic of passengers between the two countries and said, “A special health protocol should be drafted based on which we can normalize flights between the two countries.”

The Qatari emir, for his part, said, “The Qatari government and people are with the Iranian nation and government. We do not withhold any cooperation and assistance in line with countering the coronavirus.”

The virus first emerged in China in December last year and is now spreading in Europe and across the Middle East, sparking fears of a global pandemic. The virus is spreading rapidly in the region, with cases recorded in many countries.

The Iranian authorities have ordered the closure of schools, universities and cultural events in a bid to contain the outbreak. This is while free masks are being distributed among the people, with priority given to cities that have reported coronavirus cases.

According to the latest data, totally 593 Iranian nationals have been infected by the virus, out of which 43 patients have lost their lives.

According to the Health Ministry, the health condition of a sum of 73 infected patients have improved.

The virus has affected 24 provinces in Iran.

MJ/PA