Pakistan reopens borders with Iran after a week of closure 

TEHRAN - Pakistan on Saturday reopened its border crossings with Iran after it closed them due to coronavirus outbreak in the region including Sistan-Balouchestan province in southeastern Iran.

Islamabad reopened the border crossings to bring a sum of 300 passengers back.

The Pakistani passengers had traveled to Iran but faced border closure after novel coronavirus spread across the country, including the border province of Sistan-Balouchestan.

Islamabad has not announced that whether it will close the border again.

The virus first emerged in China last year and is now spreading in Europe and across the Middle East, sparking fears of a global pandemic. The virus is spreading rapidly in the region, with cases recorded in many countries.

The Iranian authorities have ordered the closure of schools, universities and cultural events in a bid to contain the outbreak. This is while free masks are being distributed among the people, with priority given to cities that have reported coronavirus cases.

According to the latest data, totally 593 Iranian nationals have been infected by the virus, out of which 43 patients have lost their lives.

According to the Health Ministry, general health condition of a sum of 123 infected patients have improved.

The virus has affected 26 provinces of the country.

