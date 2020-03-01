What does Iranian traditional medicine recommend against COVID-19?

TEHRAN – Iranian traditional medicine can play an effective role in strengthening the immune system to resist the novel coronavirus infection, the health ministry’s director of traditional medicine department has said.

Referring to the importance of health care, Alireza Abbassian explained some of the measures recommended in Iranian traditional medicine to strengthen the immune system, ISNA reported.

He went on to say that medical fasting, reducing calories consumed in a day by 20 percent less than usual, can help strengthen the immune system and reduce inflammation, this method can improve the body's function against the disease.

“Pickles should be restricted and it is essential to avoid spicy food such as red pepper, mustard, and salts in addition to salty nuts or cucumbers,” he said, adding, it is also advisable to limit the consumption of yogurt, tomatoes, bananas and thick food.

On the other hand, the consumption of juicy stews along with fresh vegetables, prune, barberry, zucchini, green bean, okra, and pumpkin are also helpful to boost the immune system, he noted.

He went on to conclude that thyme, cinnamon, fennel flower, turmeric, Stachys lavandulifolia, viper's-buglosses, chamomile, saffron, rosemary, and cloves are also beneficial to the body.

