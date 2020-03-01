‘Participation of companies in Iran’s exhibitions abroad up 157%’

TEHRAN - Managing director of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) says the number of companies that participate in international exhibitions held by IIEC in foreign countries has increased by 157% in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 19) compared to the previous year, ILNA reported.

“Holding exhibitions abroad and at home is one of the most important goals of IIEC and in this regard the average area allocated to Iran’s exhibition spaces increased by about 16 percent compared to the previous year,” the portal of Industry Ministry quoted Bahman Hosseinzadeh as saying.

Underlining the Industry Ministry’s programs for promoting domestic production and non-oil exports, Hosseinzadeh noted: “promoting non-oil exports, development of domestic production, supporting and promotion of technology and knowledge-based companies and the improvement of the business environment are the main axes of the ministry’s programs and the International Exhibition Company has made every effort to achieve these goals.”

Underlining the fact that IIEC has also focused its programs on the aforementioned issues the official added: “Some of the most important measures taken by the company have been to increase the share of knowledge-based companies in our exhibitions and also supporting startups to have special booths in most of the national and international exhibitions.”

He further mentioned holding demand-based exhibitions inside the country with the aim of boosting domestic production and meeting the needs of industrial production units through domestic companies as another important measure taken by the IIEC.

Iran’s first exhibition of domestic production opportunities and manufacturing boom was held at Tehran permanent international fairground in late July 2019.

In recent years, IIEC has been holding international exhibitions in the neighboring countries like Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkey and Russia, all of which have been greatly welcomed by domestic and foreign companies.

