Iran ready to counter possible threats despite coronavirus outbreak: Cmdr.

TEHRAN - The commander of Iran’s Air Defense Force said on Sunday that COVID-19 outbreak has had no effect on his forces’ determination to defend the country’s airspace against any possible threat.

“The army’s air defense will continue its mission to keep the country’s airspace safe and secure in all conditions. No incident can negatively affect our combat capabilities,” Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said, pointing to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The commander added, “The air defense units embarked on the widespread implementation of pre-cautionary measures in the bases since the first second of coronavirus outbreak.”



On Saturday, President Hassan Rouhani, in a phone conversation with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, called on the entire nations worldwide to enhance cooperation to overcome the coronavirus outbreak.

“Today, outbreak of the coronavirus has turned into a global problem, therefore, the entire nations and governments around the world should stay with each other to overcome the epidemic disease as soon as possible,” Rouhani underscored in his phone call.

The virus first emerged in China in December last year and is now spreading in Europe and across the Middle East, sparking fears of a global pandemic. The virus is spreading rapidly in the region, with cases recorded in many countries.

The Iranian authorities have ordered the closure of schools, universities and cultural events in a bid to contain the outbreak

According to the Health Ministry’s latest official data, totally of 978 Iranian nationals have been infected by the virus, out of which 54 patients have lost their lives.

The health condition of a sum of 175 infected patients have improved, the ministry said.

The virus has affected 27 out of 30 provinces in Iran.

MJ/PA