Fighting coronavirus requires intl. cooperation, Zarif says

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday that fighting the coronavirus outbreak requires international cooperation.

In a phone conversation with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, Zarif said that Iran is prepared to exchange views and experiences in the battle against the coronavirus.

As of Sunday afternoon (March 8), 194 Iranian citizens have lost their lives because of the coronavirus, known as Kovid-19.

Also, until Sunday, 6,566 have been diagnosed with the virus of which 2,134 have recovered.

Writing on his official Twitter on Saturday, Zarif lashed out at U.S. President Donald Trump for intensifying unilateral sanctions on Tehran amid COVID-19 outbreak across the country, noting that the move is nothing but “medical terrorism”.

Zarif also held telephone conversation with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Friday and discussed the latest developments surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus first emerged in China in December last year and is now spreading in North America, Europe and across the Middle East, sparking fears of a global pandemic. The virus is spreading rapidly in the region, with cases recorded in many countries.

Zarif also help separate phone conversations with his Norwegian Swiss, Austrian and Pakistani counterparts on ways to cooperate to contain the deadly virus.

NA/PA