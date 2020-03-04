Zarif confers with Norwegian, Swiss FMs on joint fight against coronavirus 

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in two separate phone conversations on Wednesday, exchanged views with his Norwegian counterpart Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide as well as Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Kassis on ways to cooperate on containing COVID-19 outbreak.

The Iranian and Norwegian foreign ministers also hoped for involvement of more countries in the campaign to contain the disease.

In the meantime, Zarif and Kassis reviewed the latest developments surrounding the outbreak of coronavirus across the world.

The two chief diplomats also conferred on collective ways to control the disease outbreak.

The virus first emerged in China in December last year and is now spreading in North America, Europe and across the Middle East, sparking fears of a global pandemic. The virus is spreading rapidly in the region, with cases recorded in many countries

Italy is also hardest hit in Europe.

The Iranian Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that the total number of people with coronavirus infection has reached 2,922. It also said so far 92 people have died and 552 others have recovered.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus in the Middle East, Iran has called for collective measures to contain the contagious disease.

Iranian officials are holding regular meetings and telephone consultations with foreigners to exchange views on how to stop the spread of the virus.

In an order on Wednesday, Iran’s Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri banned participation of the government staff and officials in international gatherings and exhibitions to lessen the consequences of coronavirus outbreak.

