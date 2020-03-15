Iran’s Vice President Jahangiri tests negative for coronavirus

TEHRAN — Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri has tested negative for coronavirus, according to his office.

In a statement on Sunday, Jahangiri’s office thanked the people for their concerns about the health status of the vice president, saying he has recovered from a disease.

“With God’s grace and after two weeks, he tested negative for coronavirus and since he has fully recovered, he returned to his office and resumed his job,” the statement read, IRNA reported.

As of Sunday, 13,938 Iranians were confirmed to have been infected with the virus. Of this number, 724 have lost their lives.

Observers say the U.S. sanctions imposed on Iran are an act of war as they hamper Tehran’s efforts to counter the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif denounced the United States’ sanctions as a major obstacle to Iran’s battle against the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

