Medical staff’s efforts reminding about sacred defense days: Air Force commander

TEHRAN – Iran’s Air Force commander on Saturday hailed the sacrifices by the medical staff in their relentless work to contain the coronavirus outbreak, saying their sacrifices remind about the armed forces’ sacred defense against the invading Saddam Hussein’s army against Iran in the 1980s.

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh said defending the nation has no border and is not restricted to a special uniform.



"We appreciate you and pray for you," the commander said.



In relevant remarks on Friday, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani hailed people for cooperation with the Health Ministry in the fight against the novel coronavirus.



“I express my gratitude to the Iranian people, especially the citizens of Qom, Gilan and Tehran, for their great hope and unity in the battle against coronavirus,” Larijani wrote on his Instagram post.



The parliament speaker appreciated the selfless endeavors of the health officials and personnel to contain the virus outbreak, expressing hope that the situation would improve in the near future.



The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, has risen to 194 with 6,566 confirmed cases in Iran, according to the Health Ministry's Sunday data.



He also expressed commiseration with the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery for those suffering from the disease.



According to the data, over 2, 134 infected persons have so far recovered.

Earlier this month, the Army ground force commander expressed satisfaction about the ongoing campaign against coronavirus outbreak across the country, vowing to use the force's full capacities to counter the epidemic.



Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari made the remarks in his visit to the production lines of face masks and anti-infection clothes by the Army.



The commander went on to say that his forces are on the side of the people and are resolved to prove their loyalty to the motto that "the army is willing to sacrifice forces for the people".



The commander said that the army special units haves started sanitizing public places across the country.



The novel coronavirus has so far infected more than 100,000 people in 90 countries, claiming over 3,400 lives.



