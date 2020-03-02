Persian version of “Lucky Hans” republished

TEHRAN – The seventh edition of a Persian translation of English children’s writer Elizabeth Rose’s 1976 book “Lucky Hans” has recently been released by the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCY) in Tehran.

Translated by Nahid Zare, the first edition of the Persian translation was published in 1997.

The Persian book carries the original illustrations by British artist Gerald Rose. The book is based on Brothers Grimm’s fairy tale “Hans in Luck”.

“Lucky Hans” tells the story of Hans, who receives his seven years’ wages in silver that is very heavy to carry. So he decides to trade the lump of silver for one thing after another until he arrives home empty-handed.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of the “Lucky Hans” by English Children’s writer Elizabeth Rose.

ABU/MMS/YAW