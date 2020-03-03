Cologne Persian poetry night postponed over coronavirus

TEHRAN – “Under the Shadow of Sayeh”, a Persian poetry night that was scheduled to be held in the German city of Cologne on March 7, has been postponed indefinitely in an attempt to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, the organizers announced on Tuesday.

The program was organized by the Diwan German-Iranian Cultural Association in Cologne to celebrate the 92nd birthday of Iranian poet Hushang Ebtehaj, who writes under the pseudonym Sayeh, literally meaning shadow in Persian.

Ebtehaj himself and a number of German-based Iranian artists and cultural activists were scheduled to attend the program.

Photo: A poster for the “Under the Shadow of Sayeh” poetry night.

ABU/MMS/YAW

