Movies from Iran scoop awards at Big Muddy Film Festival

TEHRAN – The Iranian movies “Driving Lesson”, “In Between” and “One Night” won awards at the 42nd Big Muddy Film Festival in Carbondale, Illinois, the U.S. on Sunday.

“Driving Lesson” directed by Marzieh Riahi won the Best Long Narrative Award and “In Between” by Aliyar Rasti received second best film in this section.

“One Night” by Aida Alimadadi was also crowned best short narrative.

“Driving Lesson” tells the story of Bahareh, a young woman who, according to Iranian law, must have a man from among her relatives accompany her on driving lessons so she and her male instructor won’t be alone.

“In Between” is about a young woman who tries to prove her innocence in her boyfriend’s death.

“One Night” is about a middle-aged woman who tries to have a connection with her deceased husband.

Photo: A scene from “Driving Lesson” by Marzieh Riahi.

ABU/MMS/YAW