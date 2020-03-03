Iran Job Center launches intl. photo competition

TEHRAN – The Iran Job Center has launched an international photo competition, which will take place in Tehran during April, the organizers have announced.

The International Job Photo Competition aims to highlight the job as an important social topic through pictures depicting the reality of a job.

The competition will be held simultaneously with the 3rd Iran Job Expo, which is scheduled to be held at the Tehran International Fairground from April 20 to 24.

Submissions will be judged by a jury composed of Afshin Shahrudi, Masud Zenderuh Kermani and Hassan Ghaffari.

Interested photographers are asked to submit their photos to the secretariat of the competition before April 3, and the works will be judged on April 8.

The top selected works will be awarded on April 24.

Photo: A poster for the 1st Iran International Job Photo Competition.

RM/MMS/YAW