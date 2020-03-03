Senior officials seek to back small businesses against effects of coronavirus

TEHRAN - President Hassan Rouhani, Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani and Judiciary Chief Hojjatoleslam Ebrahim Raeisi held a session of the Supreme Council of Economic Coordination on Tuesday and decided to support small businesses against effects of coronavirus.

According to the official presidential website, the necessary legal deadlines in the areas of taxation, customs and banking were discussed and decided upon until conditions go back to normal in line with supporting small businesses and the employees of these sectors.

The effects of the outbreak of coronavirus on economic sectors were discussed, and government proposals to support productive and service units that have lost part of their income due to precautionary measures and preventive actions were raised.

The latest economic developments and the budget were also discussed during the meeting.

NA/PA