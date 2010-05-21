Tehran, Rome resume economic negotiations

ROME -- Economic specialists, trade experts and merchants from Iran and Italy gathered in two meetings in Milan and Florence, Italy on Wednesday and Thursday.

IRNA news agency described the meetings as a beacon of a new chapter in economic ties between the two countries.In the two-day talks eminent members of both states’ private sectors discussed the pros of trade ventures in Iran.Fields of collaboration including medicine, chemicals, petrochemicals, machinery, industrial designing, construction, cooperation in producing electricity, and the re-export of goods to other countries were also discussed.Lecturers speaking at these meetings dubbed Iran as a bridge between Asia and Europe.Iranian Ambassador to Italy Mohammad-Ali Hosseini said the event was a fine opportunity for Iranian and Italian traders as well as businesspersons to review ways to enhance relations.President of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Mines Mohammad Nahavandian added that the agriculture, banking and insurance sectors were golden opportunities for Italian businesses and called on them to reconsider these avenues.Italy-Iran Joint Chamber of Commerce President Rosario Alessandro expressed the necessity to re-evaluate the West’s sanctions against Iran, adding that, “Economic sanctions will not be effectual because of[Iran’s] trade capabilities and capacities.