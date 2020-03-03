Iran’s diplomat says IAEA will continue JCPOA verification

TEHRAN - Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations, told reporters on Tuesday that the International Atomic Energy Agency will continue to verify and inspect the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA.

Gharibabadi said that the new IAEA report confirms that the UN body’s verification of the JCPOA has been continuing since January 16, 2016.

The report also says that the level of nuclear enrichment by Iran is up to 4.5 percent and that Iran’s activities related to UF6 enrichment at Fordow have been continuing, he stated.

“Based on this report, stockpile of Iran’s enriched uranium until February 19 of the current year has been 1020.9 kilogram. The report also acknowledges that Iran has installed new centrifuges as it had announced,” the ambassador stated.

Gharibabadi also noted that the report emphasizes that Iran continues to voluntarily and temporarily implement the Additional Protocol and that the UN nuclear watchdog will continue verifying non-diversion of the materials and declared activities.

In May 2019 Iran announced that its “strategic patience” is over and started to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA at bi-monthly intervals in response to the abrogation of the pact by the U.S. coupled with the European Union’s inaction to shield Iran’s economy from sanctions.

In its last step on January 5, Iran took the last and final step, removing bans on the number of its centrifuges.

NA/PA

