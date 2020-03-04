Iraqi voice actors dubbing Iranian series “The Lover” for Al-Kawthar TV

TEHRAN – A group of Iraqi voice actors, including Reza Mansur Jassem Azizi, is dubbing the popular Iranian TV series “The Lovers” to be aired by Al-Kawthar TV, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting’s Arabic-language channel.

Directed by Manuchehr Hadi, the series was broadcast over three seasons by IRIB Channel 3 in 2018.

Starring Pantea Bahram, Masud Rayegan and Mehraneh Mahin-Torabi, the series tells the stories of two families with their own love stories, betrayals, hopes and fates.

Farzaneh, who is in love with Malek, turns her back on him when he gets arrested by the SAVAK intelligence services.

Later Farzaneh marries Nader, one of the secret agents of the SAVAK, and Malek marries Farzaneh’s best friend Marzieh.

Now, after over 30 years, Farzaneh, who thinks Malek is responsible for the death of her husband and child, returns to take revenge from Malek’s family.

Photo: A scene from “The Lovers” by Iranian director Manuchehr Hadi.

