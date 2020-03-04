Hundreds of natural resource projects to come on stream

TEHRAN – Some 863 natural resource conservation projects will be inaugurated during National Week of Natural Resources on March 6-13, Khosro Shahbazi, head of the Forests, Range, and Watershed Management Organization (FRWMO), has said.

National Week of Natural Resources is marked annually in Iran, starting on March 6 as National Tree Planting Day.

Iran has remarkable climatic and topographic diversity, enjoying 11 climates out of 15 world-known climates.

According to botanists and researchers, the number of plant species in Iran is 8,425 species that are scattered over 85 million hectares of the country.

Tarahom Behzad, deputy head of the FRWMO, stated that some 1,632 tons of medicinal herbs worth €15 million have been exported from the country since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019).

