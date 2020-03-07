Official urges govt., private sector to set up taskforce to spur export amid coronavirus outbreak

TEHRAN – Head of Energy Commission of Tehran Chamber of Commerce Hamid-Reza Salehi on Sat. called on government and private sector to set up Economy-Industry Headquarters amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country.

He pointed to the impact of the outbreak of new coronavirus, known as COVID-19, on Iran’s energy export and added, “in the energy sector, activities related to the export of technical and engineering services have severely been affected as a result of the spread of this deadly virus.”

Currently, many countries in the world are grappling with this disease and since Iran has become one of the centers of the outbreak of the virus, many countries have decided to shut down their borders with the Islamic Republic of Iran, he added.

The country needs a health-security protocol for economic diplomacy, he said, adding. “to normalize the situation, there are many ways that should be taken into consideration such as defining country’s economic diplomacy with neighboring countries within the framework of a health and security protocol.”

Under such circumstances, Ira’s trade and business activities will be facilitated with other countries and this issue can be overgeneralized to other countries as well, he highlighted.

Turning to the activity of Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), he said, “many SMEs which need foreign raw materials are facing shortages and it is essential that all countries, which are grappling with this virus, should also set up a taskforce for industry and economy sector.”