Honey output at over 112,000 tons in nearly a year

TEHRAN- Director of Iranian Agriculture Ministry’s beekeeping development plan said over 112,000 tons of honey was produced in the country during the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 19), about 22,000 tons more than the figure for the previous year, ILNA reported.

According to Farhad Moshir Qafari, the country's beekeeping industry is planned to become the leading agricultural sector in the country, the leading honey producer in the region, a strong player in the world markets.

“Benefiting from up-to-date knowledge, technology, the industry is going to provide reliable, high-quality products with greater value-added,” the official added.

Over the past five years, Iran’s beekeeping industry shifted its focus from producing only one main product, namely honey, to producing other bee secretions such as royal jelly and bee venom, Qafari said.

“Melittin is a very valuable bee venom extract that is currently imported, but the beekeeping industry has the potential to produce this substance inside,” he stressed.

According to Morteza Rezaei, deputy agriculture minister for livestock affairs, each gram of bee venom is exported at around $80.

In a ceremony on celebrating achievements of the country’s beekeeping industry in January, Agricultural Ministry officials said Iran produces over 80,000 tons of honey every year.

Iran is among the world’s top four honey-producing countries.

EF/MA