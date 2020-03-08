Paris to host exhibition by Iranian photographers 

TEHRAN – An exhibition of photos by the members of Iran’s Young Photographers’ House opened at Iran’s cultural office in Paris on Friday.

The opening ceremony was attended by Iranian cultural attaché Jamal Kamyab and a number of Iranian and French cultural officials and artists, the office announced on Saturday.

Entitled “In My View” (A Mon Avis), the exhibition is displaying 21 photos by 15 photographers, including Yasamin Abbaszadeh, Mohammad Eshqi, Reza Sayyadi, Hamid Khorasani, Leila Kaboli, Saman Rastegar and Farshad Mohammadi.

The exhibition will be running until March 12.

Photo: A poster for “In My View” photo exhibition.

