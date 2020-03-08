Qom Documentary House producing shorts on coronavirus 

TEHRAN – The Qom Documentary House is producing a number of shorts on coronavirus in the city of Qom, where the first cases of the new virus infection in two Iranian men were reported.

Javad Yaqmuri and Mehdi Amini, two filmmakers from the house, have spent the past two weeks recording all the efforts made by the doctors, nurses and medical staff in the Kamkar Hospital in the city, the Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) announced in a press release published on Saturday.

“The coronavirus medical staff, dressed in protective clothing, have created impressive moments, which have been recorded by our cameras,” Yaqmuri said.

“The shorts try to give hope and portray bittersweet moments that we have witnessed in the hospital,” he added.

“We believe these short documentaries will keep people calm. That is, as much as masks and medicine are necessary for the people these days, watching these documentaries seems to be necessary as well,” he noted.

All the shorts will later be merged and made into one long documentary in the future, he said.

Photo: Javad Yaqmuri (L) records short documentaries on coronavirus at the Kamkar Hospital in Qom.

