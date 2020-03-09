Montreal festival to review Iranian art films 

TEHRAN – The International Festival of Films on Art (FIFA) in the Canadian city of Montreal will review a number of Iranian movies in a special program, the organizers have announced.

The program entitled “Spotlight on Iranian Art Films” is a showcase of the movies produced over the past few years.

The screenings will take place at Concordia University on March 21 and 22.

The program is divided into three separate screenings named “The World Is a Stage”, “Double Exposure” and “Kaleidoscope”, in which a selection of 20 short films, documentaries and animations will be screened.

Among the films are “Reverence” by Sogol Rezvani, “Paper Planes” by Marjan Ansari, “Friday” by Payam Qorbani, “Fading Portraits” by Ali Shilandari, “Sink” by Mahbubeh Kalai, “Whole to Part” by Vahid Hosseini Nami and “Free and Beautiful” by Narges Haqiqat.

More than 240 films, documentaries, interactive works, media works and music videos from more than forty countries will go on screen during the festival, which will be running from March 17 to 29.

Photo: A scene from Iranian director Sam Kalantari’s “He”.

