Iraq’s security is important for Iran, Shamkhani says

TEHRAN - Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), has said that security and stability in Iraq are important for Iran.

“Stability, security and well-being of the Iraqi people are very important for us. We see no reason to interfere in Iraq’s domestic affairs,” he told IRNA in an interview on Sunday.

He added that the Iraqis are able to manage their country and control the situation and there is no need for Iran’s mediation.

“In view of the regional situation, we decided to pay a two-day visit to Iraq and held meetings with the president, prime minister, political figures and health minister,” the top security official stated.

Situation in the region and common interests were discussed in the meetings, he added.

He also attached great importance to expansion of relations.

