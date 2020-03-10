TEDPIX, IFX fall on Tuesday

As reported, TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 14,465 points to 519,913.

Some 5.323 billion securities worth 40.852 trillion rials (about $972.6 million) were traded at TSE. The first market’s index dropped 8,216 points and the second market’s index went down 39,668 points.

Also, IFX, the main index of Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), declined 149 points to 6,744 on Tuesday, the same report confirmed.

Some 1.93 billion securities valued at 21.629 trillion rials (about $514.9 million) were traded at this market.

MA/MA