Kolakovic shows support for Iranians in fighting coronavirus

TEHRAN – Iran national volleyball team head coach Igor Kolakovic has shown support for the Iranian people in fighting the novel coronavirus.

A total of 354 people in Iran have died from the coronavirus so far but Kolakovic has encouraged the Iranian people to fight the disease.

“I know how hard it is for you, my heart is with you, the brave Iranian people. In your long and rich history, you have been able to withstand great tribulation and problems, coronavirus is nothing for you. Resist and defy,” Kolakovic posted on his Instagram account.

COVID-19 has spread to 115 countries with more than 4,000 deaths – more than five times more than SARS, in less time.

Recent reports suggest that the number of global Covid-19 cases had reached about 120,000.