Iranian boxers secure berths at 2020 Olympics

TEHRAN – Two Iranian boxers Danial Shahbakhsh and Shahin Mousavi secured their places at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

At the Asia-Oceania Olympic boxing qualifier in Amman, Shahbakhsh defeated his opponent TSO Sing Yu from Hong Kong in the Men's 57kg weight class in three rounds.

Mousavi also defeated Mongolian boxer Byamba Erdene Otgonbaatar in the Men’s 75kg weight class and became the second Iranian boxer to book place at the Olympics.

Omid Ahmadi Safa (52kg) and Ashkan Rezaei (63) failed to earn place in the competition after losing to their rivals on Wednesday.

More than 220 boxers are competing in the event which is one of the most important Asian challenges of the year, with 41 men's and 22 women's berths up for grabs at the Olympics.

Iran had sent eight boxers to the competition.

The qualification tournament was held from March 3 to 11 in Jordan, after being rescheduled from Feb. 3 in14 in Wuhan, China due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The virus has since infected more than 100,000 people in the world and killed 4,000 people.