Iranian boxer Shahbakhsh dreams of winning Olympics medal

TEHRAN – Iranian boxer Danial Shahbakhsh is going to write his name into history book by winning a medal at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Shahbakhsh secured his place at the Olympics on Wednesday after defeating his rival from Hong Kong TSO Sing Yu in the 57kg weight class at the Asia-Oceania Olympic boxing qualifier in Amman.

Another Iranian boxer Shahin Mousavi also secured a place at the 2020 Tokyo in the Men’s 75kg weight class, beating Mongolian boxer Byamba Erdene Otgonbaatar.

“I’m very happy to book a place at the Olympics because the competition had brought the best boxers of the world together. I defeated TSO Sing Yu who had 22 wins in his resume,” he said.

“I’m going to make history in Olympics because Iran has not yet won a medal in boxing at the Olympics. I have to keep my motivation high to make it happen,” Shahbakhsh added.

“I think we had to win three places but the referee’s decision went against Omid Ahmadi Safa. He should have secured a place at the Olympics,” he concluded.