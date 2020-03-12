Dozens of Stranded Pilgrims Picket in front of Indian Embassy in Tehran

Some 50 Indian nationals, representing their 850 community of stranded pilgrims in Iran’s Northeastern city of Mashhad, congregated in front of their country’s embassy in Tehran, to protest against New Delhi’s inconsiderate behavior towards them.

Indian pilgrims of the holy shrine of Imam Reza in Iran’s Northeastern city of Mashhad have been denied return to their homeland since 15 days.

During this period, the Indian embassy in Iran has been refusing to offer the stranded nationals any help, service or response, and the stranded Indians are running out of money, concerned about their possession and business back in home.

The demonstrators held placards in Farsi, English and Hindi calling for their immediate return to their country, protesting against the Indian embassy’s irresponsible behavior.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi told the local media on Friday that Tehran has been seriously following up the issue, adding that, however, the Indian embassy is not cooperative.