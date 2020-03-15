‘We should mobilize all capacities to pass current condition’

TEHRAN- Referring to the special condition created in the country because of the coronavirus outbreak, Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani said, “We should mobilize all existing capacities in the country to pass the current condition.”

Making the remarks via video conference in a meeting of the ministry’s council of deputies, the minister emphasized that his ministry will made all its endeavors to battle the virus, Shata news reported.

Rahmani has also announced that the production of antiseptic products in the country has doubled since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar month (February 20).

According to the official, the ministry has issued new licenses for the companies which have been able to produce such products.

Rahmani has noted that a coronavirus containment headquarter has been established in the Industry Ministry for taking necessary measures for production, distribution and monitoring the markets of health and hygiene products.

In late February, the minister had held a meeting with the producers of health and hygiene products to discuss the supply of such products amid at the coronavirus outbreak.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of the country’s major health products manufacturers as well as senior officials including the government’s spokesman Ali Rabiei.

Coronavirus, known officially known as COVID-19, appeared first in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread globally. The World Health Organization has declared it a global health emergency.

