Leader: Anti-coronavirus health recommendations compulsory for everybody

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says strategies and health recommendations adopted by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education and its national headquarters, set up to manage the nationwide fight against the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, are compulsory for all Iranians.

“The strategies adopted by the national headquarters and Health Ministry to prevent spread of [coronavirus] disease are obligatory for all people,” the Leader said in a Sunday message issued to commend the efforts made by relevant authorities to contain an ongoing virus outbreak.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the national mobilization plan drawn up to combat coronavirus has scientific support while being based on religious and humanitarian motivation.

"It is an efficient plan and is the very measure, which God willing, will turn the scourge into blessing and the threat into opportunity, " Ayatollah Khamenei stated.

The Leader also thanked endeavors made by Iran's Health Minister Saeed Namaki and the ministry's staff to fight the coronavirus and wished them success.

Kianoush Jahanpour, the head of the public relations and information center of the Iranian Ministry of Health, said on Sunday that 1,209 fresh cases were added to the number of confirmed infections during the past 24 hours, adding, "The good news is that more than 4,590 of the overall confirmed cases have recovered."

Also on Sunday, Iranian Army began drills to prevent and monitor the outbreak of the new coronavirus, announcing that the exercises will be conducted under the command of its biodefense base and the supervision of Deputy Chief of Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari.

(Source: Press TV}