Health minister: Leader provided ‘strongest’, ‘most scientific’ support in coronavirus fight 

TEHRAN - Health Minister Saeed Namaki has said that Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei provided the “strongest” and “most scientific” support in the campaign to counter the outbreak of the coronavirus, also called Covid-19.

“The Leader of the Revolution provided strongest and most scientific support, and I have no doubt that we could not take effective steps if he did not support,” khamenei.ir quoted Namaki as saying in an interview published on April 29.

The minister also praised the Leader for his support to the National Headquarters for Fighting the Coronavirus.

Namaki said “obeying the decisions” of the task force to fight the virus was the most important support given by the Leader.

“Also, the greatest support of the Leader of the Revolution for us was that he tasked all to obey the decisions of the National Headquarters for Fighting the Coronavirus,” the minister remarked.

The Leader said in March that it is essential that citizens follow health guidelines to help boost the country’s battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

“These guidelines must not be disobeyed, because God has made us duty-bound to feel responsible for the health of ourselves and others,” Ayatollah Khamenei said after he planted two saplings, an annual tradition in honor of National Arbor Day and Natural Resources Week.

He added, “Anything that helps prevent the spread of coronavirus is a good deed and anything that helps spread it is a sin.”

The Leader also said that all sectors of the country must fully cooperate with the Ministry of Health, which is at the forefront of the fight against Coronavirus.

Iran is the hardest hit by the virus in West Asia. It is also among the ten countries affected most in the world by the deadly virus.

Iran’s campaign against the Covid-19 has won the praise of the World Health Organization.

As of Saturday, May 2, the number of Iranian citizens confirmed infected with the virus reached 96, 448. The Health Ministry also put the number of dead at 6,156.

