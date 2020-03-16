NAJA launches face mask, antiseptic production line

The Law Enforcement Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran, abbreviated in Persian as NAJA, has launched a production line for manufacturing face masks and antiseptics on large scale to help the society combat the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The production line’s output is around 2,000 face masks and 2,000 bottles of disinfectant liquid.

The number of people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, in Iran hit 13,938 on Sunday, of whom 724 died and 4,790 recovered.