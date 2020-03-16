Pop singer Hamid Hirad battling leukemia

TEHRAN – Iranian pop singer Hamid Hirad is suffering from leukemia, Avazino Records, a Tehran-based record label, announced in a press release published on Monday.

“He was diagnosed with the disease two years ago. He is in a condition of good health now and the disease is under control,” the company that has released his albums stated.

Hirad, 28, gained fame with his single track “Is That a Joke” in 2017. He has released five music albums since then and has become one of the more popular singers among the younger Iranian generation.



Photo: Iranian pop singer Hamid Hirad in an undated photo.

ABU/MMS/YAW