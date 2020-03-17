Knowledge-based firms indigenize 50 strategic products in water, electricity sector

TEHRAN- Iranian knowledge-based companies have indigenized the technology for manufacturing 50 strategic products applied in the water and electricity sector of the country in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 19), the managing director of Iranian Electrical Power Equipment Manufacturing and Provision Company (known by its Persian acronym SATKAB) told IRIB on Tuesday.

Mohammad-Vali Alaedini emphasized that relying on domestic capabilities these companies managed to indigenize 50 strategic products in this year, which has been named as “Year of Pick-up in Production”.

SATKAB is tasked with logistic operations and activities related to the pick-up in production, the official said, adding, “In the present year, we have invited knowledge-based companies to tackle the challenges that national water and electricity industries are facing in a move to support domestically-made products.”

MA/MA