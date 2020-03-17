No excuses, no exceptions: UNWTO urges travelers to care others amid corona threat

TEHRAN – The United Nations World Tourism Organization has urged travelers to exercise more responsibly by both caring about themselves and others amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Anyone traveling has a duty of care to themselves and to others! There are NO EXCUSES and NO EXCEPTIONS!,” UNWTO tweeted on March 15.

The organization also gave some safety guidelines as below:

Should I still travel?

Before you travel, consult your national health authority and check the guidelines

You have a responsibility to keep yourself and others safe.

If you become sick while travelling, isolate yourself and seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Just returned home?

If you’ve returned from a destination experiencing asevere COVID-19 outbreak, stay at home and isolate yourself as well as possible, even if you don’t feel ill.

Should you start feeling unwell and believe you might have COVID-19, call your local healthcare provider. Follow their instructions and, unless advised otherwise, stay home.

Keep safe while travelling?

The best way to stay safe while travelling is to follow the latest World Health Organization guidelines as closely as possible.

Wash your hands regularly and thoroughly, avoid shaking hands or touching your face, try and stay away from crowded places.

Where possible, maintain at least 1 meter between yourself and others.

The coronavirus epidemic is putting up to 50 million jobs in the global travel and tourism sector at risk, with travel likely to slump by a quarter this year. Asia is expected to be the most affected continent, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council.

Iran’s travel market become upset a time when hoteliers, airliners, tour operators and other activists were preparing to reap a bonanza over a traditional peak season, which starts days before Noruz, the Iranian new year, starting March 20 this year. Local and government authorities have recently issued severe warnings recently, urging to limit travel between major cities in order to contain the virus. They also warned that may use “force” to limit travel throughout the country if needed.

AFM/MG