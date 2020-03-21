Zarif, EU's Borrel discuss Iran's struggle against coronavirus amid sanctions

TEHRAN - Foreign Minister Zarif and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell held phone talks over Iran's struggle against the pandemic coronavirus as the country is facing the harshest sanction in history, including medical bans.

Borrel expressed solidarity with the Iran and criticized Washington's unilateral sanctions which have targeted Iranians' health.

Borrel called for assistance and cooperation between countries to find effective solutions for the problem.

By introducing a total ban on Iran's oil exports, the Islamic republic's chief source of income, the Trump administration is seeking to suffocate the Iranian economy which in effect is depriving Iran of the money to buy medicine and other basic necessities.

By Saturday, March 21, coronavirus has killed 1,556 citizens and infected 20,610 in Iran.