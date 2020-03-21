Zarif: U.S. takes pride in killing Iranian citizens

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif said in a tweet on Friday that the U.S. is proud that it is killing Iranians through its sanctions.

"The U.S. administration gleefully takes pride in killing Iranian citizens on - our new year," Zarif wrote.

Iran's New Year began on March 20.

While Iran is wrestling with deadly coronavirus it is subject to the hardest illegal sanctions, including medical sancions, by the Trump administration.

The number Iranians who have died from the virus has reached 1433.

From Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon 149 people added to the number of the dead.

In 24 hours 1237 cases were added to those infected with the virus.

Now the number of citizens confirmed carrying Covid-19 virus is 19646.

Zarif added, " The White House takes its maximum pressure to a new level of inhumanity " with its utter contempt for human life."

The chief diplomat said Iran will not "break" under snctions.

Zarif told the White House officials that "your policy" toward Iran "live in infamy".

