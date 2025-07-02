Qazvin’s threefold strategy for tourism highlighted during ministerial visit

TEHRAN - The Governor-General of Qazvin province, Mohammad Nozari, has emphasized a comprehensive three-pronged approach to advancing tourism in the province, encompassing short-, medium-, and long-term strategies.

He made the remarks during a meeting of the provincial administrative council held on Tuesday in the presence of Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, the minister of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts.

In outlining the short-term agenda, Nozari said the province is focused on broadly introducing Qazvin to domestic and international audiences through cultural festivals and the revival of historical traditions. Among such efforts, he pointed to the recent celebration of the ancient rain-seeking ritual known as Panjah Be Dar, held 50 days after Nowruz (the Iranian New Year), which this year included the participation of ambassadors from 12 countries.

The governor added that medium- and long-term plans aim to double the number of domestic and foreign tourists visiting the province. Highlighting key natural and cultural attractions such as the historic Alamut Castle, rivers, hot springs, and lakes, Nozari stressed the need for increased investment in tourism infrastructure, particularly through public-private partnerships.

He also announced that construction permits have been issued for two five-star hotels in Qazvin. Expansion of eco-lodges, restoration of traditional Qazvin gardens, and facilitation of investment-related services are also part of the province’s development plans, the official added.

Underscoring Qazvin’s strategic assets in industry, agriculture, and tourism, Nozari described tourism as a vital engine for local economic growth.

Qazvin was once the capital of the mighty Persian Empire, under the Safavids, from 1548 to 98. For most travelers, the capital city of Qazvin is also primarily the staging point for excursions to the famous castle of the Assassins and trekking in the sensational Alamut Valley.

AM