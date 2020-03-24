What history will never forget

It was a massacre of 1000+ innocents, children, men and women and wickedly dumped their died bodies in mass grave at Mando, Kaduna state.

All the above merciless massacre was under the pretext of alleged road blockage for the Chief of Army staffs.

All the above tragic happened under the supervision of Kaduna state Governor, Nasir Elrufa'i. The barbaric act led to demolition of properties of Islamic Movement under the leadership of Sheikh Zakzaky, killing his additional 3 biological children, shooting him and his wife and detaining him incommunicado for now over 4 years despite the bullet in their body.

Sequence to this massacre and illegal detention of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife, his followers brought an alternative that will pressurise the Govt to release them, which lead to Abuja struggle, where daily protest stage in Abuja capital of Nigeria demanding the immediate and unconditional release of the couple.

The Nigerian security forces used their ultimate power to undermine that daily protest by attacking them occasionally which led to lost of averagely 100 lives of the protesters including a famous Islamic cleric, Sheikh Qasim Umar Sokoto.

Abuja Struggle starts on Monday 08-01-2018 at Federal Secretariat.

Till date these brave youth resist all the hardship and continue conducting their daily protest despite the security attack, as the promise not to leave Abuja till Sheikh Zakzaky gain his freedom.

These are indeed the warriors of the century.