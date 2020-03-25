Over 30% of Iranians infected with coronavirus recovered

TEHRAN- More than 30 percent of people who have been infected with the novel coronavirus in Iran have recovered so far.

The Health Ministry's spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour on Wednesday confirmed 1,762 new cases and reported 143 more people have died because of the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 9,625 people have recovered so far.

The total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus has reached 27,017 people, of whom 2,077 have died.

According to officials, more than 47 million people have been screened for Covid-19 in the country under the National Mobilization Campaign against the coronavirus.